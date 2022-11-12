Partly cloudy and cold this weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Valley County until 11am Saturday. Visibility is going to be below a quarter mile at times.

It is going to be frigid again tonight as lows in a lot of locations are going to be in the single digits above/below zero. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog around, and some of this fog may be dense, especially in northeastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around during the morning. We are also going to have a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line.

A weak disturbance is then going to pass through our area tomorrow night into Sunday producing a few scattered snow showers, generally in locations east of I-15. In locations that do see some snow, light snow accumulations are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be cold again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations.

On Monday, there are going to be scattered snow showers around as another disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. There are then going to be a few isolated snow showers around late in the day on Wednesday as an arctic cold front begins to approach our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday.

It is going to continue to remain cold on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WSW.

Widespread accumulating snow is then expected on Thursday as an arctic cold front passes through our area. This arctic cold front is also going to bring some much colder air to our area as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s on Thursday, and the single digits and teens on Friday, with single digits above/below zero expected for lows Thursday night. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the NNW on Thursday and the WSW on Friday.