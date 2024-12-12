Partly cloudy and dry to end the week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Garfield County, Petroleum County, and southwestern Phillips County until 10pm tonight.

There are going to be a few snow and rain showers around this evening and early tonight, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance continues to impact our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few areas of fog around later on tonight, generally along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations (single digits in northeastern Montana).

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are also going to be a few areas of fog around each morning, generally along the Hi-Line. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s tomorrow and the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Friday. Elsewhere, we are going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas on Friday (especially around Cascade County) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the morning and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy/gusty in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, with the strongest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front. Above average temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s, with a few spots possibly even getting into the 50s on Saturday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with a few isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.