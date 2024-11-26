Partly cloudy and warmer with a few snow showers on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers around, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cold again tonight, although it won’t be quite as cold as it was last night as lows are going to be in the single digits along the Hi-Line, and the teens and 20s in locations south of the Hi-Line, with the warmest temperatures around Helena.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains, as a weak disturbance leaves our area. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected tonight and tomorrow in locations that do see this snow. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the higher elevations in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. This wind is also going to bring some warmer air into our area as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s south of the Hi-Line. Along the Hi-Line, highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s tomorrow as the wind likely won’t be strong enough to erode the cold air in this area.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions during the daylight hours. Some light snow will then begin to develop Wednesday evening in north-central Montana. There is then going to be some light snow around Wednesday night, especially in locations east of I-15, as a clipper passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to 2 or 3 inches are possible. This snow will also create slick road conditions for Thanksgiving morning, so please be careful if you will be traveling. On Thanksgiving, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning.

There is also going to continue to be a breeze around on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures will also cool down some between Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana. On Thursday, highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

On Friday, there is going to be some scattered light snow around, generally in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have below average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens along the Hi-Line, the teens and 20s in locations south of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana, and the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s around the Helena area.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday. It is also going to be warmer on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.