Partly cloudy and warmer with less wind on Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Wednesday.

It has been windy again today with peak wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph in most locations, but this wind will diminish this evening and then there will just be a light breeze around tonight. The one exception will be along the Rocky Mountain Front where it will continue to be a bit breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There will also continue to be some scattered light rain showers around this evening in eastern portions of north-central Montana. We are then going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Tomorrow will feature the best weather of the next week, so definitely spend some time outdoors if you can! We are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and much warmer temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind will also be significantly weaker tomorrow as there is just going to be a little breeze around (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph).

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around along the Divide during the morning and in central Montana during the evening. It is also going to be windy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Friday east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected again on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s in most locations, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

A spring storm will then bring cooler and wetter weather to the state this weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in central Montana, including around Helena and Lewistown. There are then going to be some areas of snow/rain around in the lower elevations Saturday night and Sunday morning, with scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around Sunday afternoon/evening as this storm begins to depart our area. In the mountains, periods of snow are likely Saturday night and Sunday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm system in regards to how much precipitation will fall, how widespread the precipitation will be, and how much of the precipitation will fall as snow vs. rain. What we can tell you is that accumulating snow is possible in the lower elevations Saturday night into Sunday, and accumulating snow is likely this weekend in some of the mountains and over some of the mountain passes, which means roads will be slick at times this weekend.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday. There is also going to be a cool breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The wind this weekend will be coming out of the west or northwest in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday as an upper-level ridge begins to build back into the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as this upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up early next week as highs are going to be in the 50s on Monday and the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.