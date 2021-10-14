Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool on Thursday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana; some scattered snow and rain showers around in south-central Montana; and a chance of snow and rain showers in northeastern Montana. In locations that do see some snow tonight, light snow accumulations are possible. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana and a chance of snow and rain showers in south-central Montana as a disturbance begins to leave our area. These showers are generally going to occur in the mountains and they are generally going to be around during the morning. It is also going to be cool and breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations; highs on Saturday are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30+ mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.