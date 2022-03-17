Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild on Friday

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with some isolated rain and snow showers around after midnight as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains, as this disturbance continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild/warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as this cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Sunday than they are going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Most locations are also going to be dry on Monday, but a few rain and snow showers are possible in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a strong upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be well above average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Tuesday; the 60s on Wednesday; and the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Some locations may even get into the low 70s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.