Partly cloudy/hazy and warm with isolated showers/storms on Wednesday

It will continue to be hazy through at least Thursday, but the haze will diminish some as we go through the rest of this week as an upper-level trough brings some cleaner air into the state. This haze will reduce the visibility some, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected as the air quality should be in the “good” or moderate” category in most locations.

There will continue to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around for the rest of this evening and tonight, generally around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be the driest day for the rest of this week as there are only going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with the coolest temperatures around Helena and along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, with just a little breeze expected elsewhere.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the end of the week and the beginning of this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in complete control of our weather. On Thursday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also expected on Friday and Saturday as this trough begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. As of right now, Friday looks to be the wettest day of the next week in central and north-central Montana.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Thursday and Saturday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s; highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 60s, 70s, and low 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Nicer weather will return on Sunday as the trough pulls away from our area. There will still be some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, but Sunday will be the drier day of the week. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.