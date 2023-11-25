Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer this weekend

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few patchy areas of freezing fog around. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There are also going to be a few snow showers around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night, especially in the mountains, as an Alberta clipper passes through our area. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected, and in the mountains, a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a couple isolated PM snow showers in northeastern Montana as a weak disturbance clips our area. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For next week, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. We are then going to have seasonable temperatures from Wednesday through Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. For Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there is just going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.