Partly cloudy with gusty to strong winds on Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for southwestern Phillips County until 10pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park from 12pm Friday until 12am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Highwoods and Little Belts from 12am Saturday until 12am Sunday.

It is going to continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, we are going to have gusty winds around this evening and tonight as gusts over 40 mph are possible at times, but this wind will weaken some as the night goes on. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow, graupel, and rain showers around, generally in the mountains and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, as a cold front leaves our area.

For tomorrow, it is going to be another windy day in western and central portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In the Helena Valley and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. In Glacier National Park, snow is likely throughout the day tomorrow. It is also going to feel nice outside tomorrow (outside of the wind) as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night (generally after midnight) and on Saturday as another disturbance passes through our area. Along the Divide, periods of snow are expected tomorrow night and Saturday. In the lower elevations, a coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible in locations that see snow, but many will receive little to no snow accumulation. Along the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front, 6-12+” of snow is possible, with the highest peaks possibly receiving up to 2 feet of snow. In the mountains in central Montana, including the Big Belts, the Little Belts, and the Snowies, 3-12+” of snow is possible. This snow will make travel difficult at times at and above mountain pass level tomorrow night and Saturday, so please use caution when traveling.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Another round of gusty to strong winds is also expected late tomorrow night and Saturday as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind on Saturday will be in central Montana, where gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be cool on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few PM rain and snow showers around Helena and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana. There are then going to be a few rain showers around on Monday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

Gusty winds are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be windy again on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday.

An upper-level ridge is then going to provide us with beautiful weather next Tuesday and Wednesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, less wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph), and warm temperatures are highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s, with Wednesday being the warmer day.