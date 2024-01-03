Partly cloudy with some fog around through Thursday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Garfield County, Phillips County, and northern Valley County until 10am Wednesday. Visibility below a quarter mile is possible in dense fog. Slick roads are also possible since this is going to be freezing fog.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some freezing fog around in the valleys and along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some fog around during the morning in the valleys and along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be slightly cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some locations east of I-15 tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with patchy fog around during the morning in the valleys and along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a breeze around on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be a little warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered snow showers on Friday (generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains) and on Saturday (especially during the evening) as a couple disturbances impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Snow showers are then likely on Sunday as a cold front passes through our area, and light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible in the lower elevations. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and colder on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday as we are going to be in between disturbances. Snow showers are then likely again on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations on Monday, and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are also expected in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.