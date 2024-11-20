Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly on Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 11am Wednesday.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for Sheridan County until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains and the Kootenai/Cabinet region from 5am until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork region from 5am Wednesday until 11am Thursday and for the Glacier National Park area from 11am Wednesday until 11am Thursday.

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens. Gusty winds are also expected tonight in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some snow showers along the Continental Divide and mainly dry conditions east of the Divide. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to continue to be a breeze around tomorrow in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around late Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch are possible in locations that do see some snow from this disturbance. Also, highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures in central Montana.

Periods of precipitation are then expected from Friday through Saturday night as a couple disturbances pass through our area. This precipitation will primarily be in the form of snow along the Hi-Line, but south of the Hi-Line a messy wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is expected, with more rain than snow expected around the Helena area. How much of the precipitation falls as rain versus freezing rain versus snow is still uncertain, which makes it hard to forecast any snow/ice amounts at this point in time. However, you should be prepared for slippery road conditions throughout all of north-central Montana Friday into Saturday, with the worst road conditions expected Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures expected in central Montana.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around as Saturday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cold on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s, and lows Sunday night will be in the single digits in a lot of locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.