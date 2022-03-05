Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly this weekend

In north-central Montana, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions tonight. In south-central Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered snow showers around, generally before midnight. In locations that see some snow tonight, up to an inch of new snow accumulation is possible. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens in a lot of locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Sunday, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. In locations that see some snow on Sunday, up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. In east-central and eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as a storm system passes through our area. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations over these two days, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the higher elevations over these two days.

This storm system is also going to bring some much colder air to our area as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 30s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in teens. Also, lows Tuesday night are going to be in the single digits and teens above zero, and lows Wednesday night are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero! It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cold again on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the teens. Warmer temperatures are then expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s.