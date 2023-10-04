Partly to mostly cloudy and cool on Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 11pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are going to be some scattered showers around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool/chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to decrease in most locations this evening, but it will continue to be breezy tonight in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be windy tomorrow in northeastern Montana as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times, and it is going to be breezy along the Continental Divide and in eastern portions of north-central Montana tomorrow as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have cool temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s, with the coolest temperatures in north-central Montana.

A frost/freeze is then expected in a lot of locations tomorrow night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, and this frost is going to bring an end to the growing season for many locations. Temperatures will rebound nicely on Friday though as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, generally from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.