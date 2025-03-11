Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds will continue tonight with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around tonight with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and generally during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible (gusts up to 50 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front). It is also going to feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have overcast skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It will also be breezy on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it will be a little breezy in central Montana on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with developing precipitation around Helena throughout the day and a few PM rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to approach our area. Around Helena, precipitation will start out as rain, but will eventually mix in with and switchover to snow. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around Helena on Friday, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana on Friday as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s around Helena and the 50s and low to mid 60s in north-central Montana, while on Friday, highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, there is going to be scattered snow and rain around the Helena area, generally during the PM hours, and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbance pass through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s.