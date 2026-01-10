Wind will continue to be a nuisance for the next several days. It is going to be windy tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cut Bank areas as gusts up to 80 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and gusts up to 65 mph are possible in the Cut Bank area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for these areas from 2am Saturday until 12am Sunday. Out across the plains, it is going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. In the valleys and in northeastern Montana, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight and tomorrow.

It is going to be partly cloudy and mainly dry tonight, just a few snow showers along the Divide. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations, so it will be warmer than it has been the past few nights. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and dry around Helena and partly cloudy and dry in north-central Montana. Warmer temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy/gusty, and warmer this weekend

On Sunday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and snow showers around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

Monday will be a windy day as wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are possible out across the plains and wind gusts up to 85 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 8pm Sunday until 9pm Monday and for the plains from 8am until 9pm Monday. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s.

A few rain and mountain snow showers are possible on Tuesday, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance impacts the state. It is then going to be mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday as high pressure will once again be in control of our weather. Gusty winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with even stronger wind along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to continue to be unseasonably warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s, and a few new record high temperatures may be set.

Cooler temperatures return for the end of next week as highs are going to be in the 40s on Monday and the 30s and low 40s on Friday. There is also going to be less wind around for the end of next week, but it will continue to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night as a cold front passes through our area. On Thursday, it is going to be mostly sunny with a couple isolated rain and snow showers around as the cold front leaves our area. Friday is then going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry.