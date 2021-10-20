Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Warmer, and a Little Breezy on Wednesday

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around, generally after midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally in locations west of I-15. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35+ mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the evening and generally in locations along and west of I-15, as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Saturday as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Friday and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the afternoon/evening and generally in south-central Montana, as another storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday, especially in south-central Montana, as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the valleys Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The temperatures are going to continue to be above average for this time of year on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to be a little bit cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.