Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of freezing fog this weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 5am Saturday.

There are going to be areas of freezing fog around tonight and tomorrow morning in north-central Montana, and some of this fog will be dense with visibility below a half mile. Very fine snow may also fall with this fog, and moisture accretion from this fog may create slippery road conditions, so please use caution when driving. Outside of this fog, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight, with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on. A couple light snow showers are also possible tonight.

It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures in central Montana. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it will be a bit breezy tonight in/around the higher elevations in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Around Great Falls, the wind will begin to increase later on tonight, which will allow the temperatures to warm up and the fog to dissipate before sunrise.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies, with the cloud cover decreasing some during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be a few snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, but some of the mountains, including the Little Belts and Big Belts, may receive up to 2 or 3 inches of snow accumulation.

It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, although along the Hi-Line east of I-15, highs are only going to be in the teens and 20s tomorrow. Gusty winds are also expected again tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in Cascade County and Judith Basin County as well as in/around the mountains in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to be colder on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. Around the Helena area, highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday, so it will feel pretty nice outside.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Monday, it will continue to be cold along the Hi-Line east of I-15 as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s, but it will be warmer everywhere else as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is then going to be warmer for everyone on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around later Wednesday and on Thursday, generally in the mountains and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Colder temperatures are also expected on these two days along the Hi-Line as highs are only going to be in the 20s and 30s, but everywhere else, we will continue to have mild temperatures on these two days with highs in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and above average temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.