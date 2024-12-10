Partly to mostly cloudy with some snow showers through Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered snow showers and a few areas of light snow around tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Almost all of this snow will fall in the mountains and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, with eastern portions of north-central Montana (east of a line from Havre to Lewistown) having the best chance to see this snow.

In the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line between Havre and Glasgow, up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible through Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning. In the lower elevations in western portions of north-central Montana (west of a line from Havre to Lewistown), little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible in locations that are near the mountains.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night in most areas. Around Helena, mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow. It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s in most locations and highs tomorrow are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line east of I-15. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight and tomorrow in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning and mainly in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cold on Wednesday in northeastern Montana as highs are going to be in the teens. Elsewhere, it is going to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple snow showers around) on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s on Thursday (highs in the teens in northeastern Montana) and highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday. Gusty winds are also expected along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, there are going some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to feel nice outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. These pleasant temperatures will be accompanied by breezy conditions though as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the stronger wind expected on Sunday.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.