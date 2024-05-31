Partly to mostly sunny and breezy on Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday.

There are going to be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, mainly before midnight and mainly in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance clips our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies on Monday. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Windy conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some between these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as Monday’s disturbance leaves our area and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, less wind and warm temperatures (highs in the 80s) are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.