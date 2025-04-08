Partly to mostly sunny and windy on Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Wednesday.

The wind will diminish for a lot of us this evening, but it will continue to be a bit breezy tonight across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, mainly around the Helena area and in the higher elevations, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow’s weather will basically be a repeat of today’s weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, mainly in the higher elevations and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line later in the day. Widespread windy conditions are also expected again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

An upper-level ridge will then provide us with warmer temperatures for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on these two days. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Thursday. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A spring storm will then bring cooler and wetter weather to the state this weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain and mountain snow showers likely around Helena and some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana, especially during the evening. There are then going to be areas of snow/rain around in the lower elevations Saturday night and Sunday morning, with scattered snow/graupel/rain showers around Sunday afternoon/evening as this storm begins to depart our area. In the mountains, periods of snow are likely Saturday night and Sunday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm system in regards to how much precipitation will fall, how widespread the precipitation will be, and how much of the precipitation will fall as snow vs. rain. What we can tell you is that accumulating snow is possible in the lower elevations Saturday night into Sunday, and accumulating snow is likely this weekend in some of the mountains and over some of the mountain passes, which means roads will be slick at times this weekend.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the 40s and mid to upper 30s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy and cool on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.