Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler on Wednesday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a couple stray showers around as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind will weaken some as the night goes on though. It is also going to be a lot warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple spotty showers around, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow around the Helena area, in central Montana, and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Thursday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers during the evening, generally in the Rockies, as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. We are also going to have increasing wind on Friday, with windy conditions (gusts up to 60 mph) developing along the Rocky Mountain Front and breezy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph) developing east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

A couple showers are then possible Friday night, especially in the mountains, as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be windy Friday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday as this cold front departs our area. It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Beautiful, summer-like weather is then expected from Sunday through Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these three days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.