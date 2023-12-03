Periods of gusty to strong winds through early next week

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and the Judith Gap area until 12am/4am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains as well as the Judith Gap area from 2pm/5pm Sunday until 11am Monday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph (65 mph for the Judith Gap area) are possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for other portions of north-central Montana from 5pm/11pm Sunday until 11am Monday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the lower elevations in western Montana as well as the Rocky Mountain Front until 11pm/12am tonight. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, and winds are going to be gusting as high as 50 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork Region until 5am Monday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible, and winds are going to be gusting as high as 45 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains from 11am Sunday until 5am Monday. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

We are going to have widespread gusty winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind will gradually weaken from west to east later on tonight. There are also going to be scattered snow and rain showers around tonight, especially before midnight and generally in the mountains as well as in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds from west to east with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more scattered rain and snow showers tomorrow night and Monday, especially in the mountains, as this disturbance continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

The wind is also going to increase later on tomorrow, with another round of widespread gusty to strong winds expected from tomorrow evening (tomorrow afternoon for the Rocky Mountain Front) through Monday morning. Wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the adjacent plains, while wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible elsewhere. Also, when the wind is at its strongest, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

Another round of strong winds is then expected Monday night and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. Much warmer temperatures are also expected on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday.

Mild temperatures are expected again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. A few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers are also possible on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and weaker wind on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The temperatures are then going to cool back down for the end of next week as highs are going to be in the 40s on Thursday; the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday; and the mid to upper 30s on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Friday, mainly during the afternoon/evening, and decreasing clouds with a chance of snow showers on Saturday, especially during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area.