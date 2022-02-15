Periods of snow through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson County and most of Lewis and Clark County from 7pm Monday until 11am Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Broadwater County, Cascade County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County from 9pm Monday until 5pm Tuesday. In the lower elevations, up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible. In the mountains and in the foothills between the Little Belts and the Highwoods, 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

There are going to be scattered areas of snow around tonight as a cold front passes through our area. Some rain is also expected during the initial onset of precipitation. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area. Up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, while 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains and the foothills between the Little Belts and the Highwoods. Slippery road conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow due to this snow and due to the moisture from this cold front freezing on paved surfaces as the temperatures drop below freezing.

Snow is then likely tomorrow night and Wednesday, especially from 12am tomorrow night through 12pm Wednesday, as another disturbance passes through our area. A coating to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while 2 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Slippery road conditions are also expected tomorrow night and Wednesday, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be a lot colder tomorrow and Wednesday than it has been over the past few days as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be windy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Warmer temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Sunday as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Saturday and Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be on either side of 50 degrees, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 30s.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow showers on Presidents’ Day as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be chilly on Monday as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low 30s.