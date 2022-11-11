Pick of the week as we'll have sunshine and salvageable temps.

TODAY: We will see more sunshine as we head into the end of the work week as we will be under mostly sunny skies. We will see temperatures warming slightly in Western Montana with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Eastern Montana will remain colder with highs in the teens. The wind will be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be bitter tonight with lows on either side of the 0-degree mark. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions. We will have a wind that is calm through the overnight hours.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see a return of the cloud cover for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking to be under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated snow shower is possible for the day on Sunday. As far as the temperatures are concerned, we will be in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s for both days as we remain cold. The wind will also be consistent for both Saturday and Sunday with winds light and out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 20s as we stay below average heading into the start of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There will also be some scattered snow showers around. The wind will be out of the West around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures in the mid 20s to the low 30s as we head into next Tuesday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start to take a bit of a colder turn as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will be mostly in the teens and the 20s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for snow as a system works its way in from the North. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The chance for snow will continue as we head into next Thursday with continued overcast conditions. We will also see a drop in temperatures as a polar cold front will send our highs back down into the teens and 20s. The wind will shift to come from the North at 10-20 mph.