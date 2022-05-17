Pick of the week for our Tuesday outlook.

TODAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into today with highs on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly sunny skies but will have increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will also have winds out of the West around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph near the Hi-Line.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will get a little bit cooler tonight as we will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. We will have passing clouds throughout the night as well but will stay clear of any precipitation. As for the winds, we will have a breeze out of the Northwest around 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: The clouds make a return for the middle of the week as we will be under mostly overcast skies with a chance for showers throughout the day. The high temperatures will also go back down to the 50s and 60s. We will see the winds start to pick up once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to decrease a little bit as we head into Thursday with highs only getting into the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions and there will be a chance for rain showers. Wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler temperatures will persist into the end of the work week with highs only in the 40s across North-Central Montana. We will also see mostly overcast conditions with the chance for scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers. The winds will be out of the Northwest around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions looking pleasant for the weekend. We will have high temperatures that are a little bit below average for this time of year on Saturday as we will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will return the temps to the 60s on Sunday. There are some chances for isolated showers for both days of the weekend, but most areas will be staying dry. Winds will be light and variable on Saturday, but we will pick up the breeze on Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The temperatures will stay close to average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. We will also start sunny but have increasing cloud cover into the afternoon and there is a chance for scattered evening thunderstorms. The winds will also pick up out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.