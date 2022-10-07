Picture perfect fall weather this weekend!

It is going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There are also going to be some areas of frost around again tonight, especially along the Hi-Line and in the higher elevations, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. We are also going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight.

For this weekend, we are going to have picture perfect fall weather as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Make sure you spend as much time outdoors as possible this weekend enjoying this awesome weather!

On Monday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Monday is also going to be the warmest day that we are going to have over the next week as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

It is also going to be breezy in the plains on Monday, especially during the second half of the day, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, the wind on Monday is going to be coming out of the southwest.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers around on Tuesday, generally during the morning, as a cold front passes through our area. Right now, snow levels are expected to get down to about 6000 feet, but they may get as low as 5000 feet. Light snow accumulations are also possible in the mountains on Tuesday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, with decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon/evening.

It is also going to be a lot colder on Tuesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s. There is also going to be a cool breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these three days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, and highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.