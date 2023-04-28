Picture perfect forecast for us to wrap up the work week.

TODAY: The warmth will return by this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and the low 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we stay dry. The winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20-30 mph are possible in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: We will be mostly clear and cool tonight. We will also see winds die down to around 5-10 mph. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be some of the best days of the forecast as we head into Saturday and Sunday. The high temperatures for both days are forecast to be in the lower to upper 60s and the low to mid 70s. We will also be seeing mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will have a light Southerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures for next Monday will be warm once again in the lower to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We will once again be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: As we head into next Tuesday, we will stay warm in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will once again be under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be well above average heading into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will see mostly partly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered thunderstorms around later in the afternoon. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will keep the highs warm as we go into next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 70s once again. We will see partly cloudy skies once again with scattered thunderstorms later into the afternoon. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.