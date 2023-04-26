Picture perfect Wednesday forecast for all of Montana.

TODAY: We will see partly cloudy skies today with increasing clouds in the later part of the afternoon as we stay under mostly dry conditions. The high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly overcast skies tonight with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers around. We will see our low temps getting down to the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: We will cool down heading into tomorrow on the back side of a cold front with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers can be expected throughout the day as we sit under mostly overcast skies. The winds will be out of the North around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmth will return by the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 60s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we stay dry. The winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be some of the best days of the forecast as we head into Saturday and Sunday. The high temperatures for both days are forecast to be in the lower to upper 60s and the low to mid 70s. We will also be seeing mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. As for the winds, we will have a light Southerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures for next Monday will be warm once again in the lower to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. We will once again be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: As we head into next Tuesday, we will stay warm in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will once again be under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.