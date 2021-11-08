Pleasant and seasonably average conditions today.

TODAY: Temperatures will be fairly average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Low to mid 50s for Eastern Montana. We will be under mostly clear skies and will stay dry throughout our viewing area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down anywhere from the lower to upper 20s. We will have increasing cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to keep pace on either side of 50 degrees. We will have mostly overcast skies across our area. There will be scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Increasing winds into the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: We look to be partly cloudy for the middle of the week. There is once again a risk for an isolated shower or snow shower in the upper elevations early on in the day. The temperatures do look to get into the low to mid 40s. The winds will be quite blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in our viewing area. It will also continue to stay windy out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into the end of the work week. Scattered showers during the afternoon hours. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will continue to blow out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will have windy conditions on Saturday out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. This wind will also be accompanied by the chance for some showers and upper elevation snow showers. By the end of the weekend, we should clear out in terms of precipitation and be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds also look to die down by Sunday morning.