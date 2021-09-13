Pleasant and warm day for your Monday with temps in the 70s.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

MONDAY: We will be relatively mild to start off the week. Temperatures will be in the low to upper 70s. The outlook is for mostly sunny skies across our area. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph. Isolated chances for some showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the evening hours in Northern Montana.

TONIGHT: A mostly clear night is in store for us across our area. There may be a leftover shower in the Northern part of our area early on. Temperatures will be in the 40s in Western Montana and the 50s in Eastern Montana. The wind will be light and out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the 70s. We look to be under partly skies throughout our viewing area. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will wind up anywhere from the lower to the upper 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The wind looks to be the biggest factor as we will see sustained Westerly winds from 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler anywhere from the lower to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will continue to trend cooler as we head towards the end of the work week. This will be helped by mostly overcast skies across our area. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the start of the weekend, we will be relatively warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will also be a factor out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be increasing cloud cover throughout the day. That cloud cover will linger into Sunday and there will be a chance of showers to wrap up the weekend. We will remain windy but we will be cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.