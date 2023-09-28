Pleasant fall weather again on Friday; cooler and wetter this weekend

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers around, generally after midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have very nice fall weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. A few isolated showers are also possible tomorrow morning, mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the upper 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cool again on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. It is also going to continue to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.