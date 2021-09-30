Pleasant Fall Weather on Thursday

For tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies in central Montana and decreasing clouds in eastern Montana. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s in the higher elevations and the 30s in the lower elevations. There are also going to be some areas of frost around tonight, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants/vegetation that you may have.

We are then going to have pleasant fall weather tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered rain showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations west of I-15, as a storm system begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool on Friday in central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s, and it is going to be mild on Friday in eastern Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as a storm system departs our area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then in the forecast for Sunday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Wednesday. It is also going to be pretty warm for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around each afternoon and evening next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.