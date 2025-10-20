Pleasant fall weather this week!

It’s been a gusty start to the work week as peak wind gusts have been over 40 mph in a lot of locations today, with the strongest wind gusts in northeastern Montana. We have also had decreasing clouds throughout the day today and it has been a little cooler today than it has been over the past couple of days.

The wind will die down in eastern portions of north-central Montana this evening, with just a little breeze around overnight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front in western portions of north-central Montana, it will be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s, with the coolest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana.

Tomorrow will be another breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind will die down as we go through the afternoon and evening. Outside of the wind, we are going to have beautiful weather tomorrow with lots of sunshine in north-central Montana, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies around Helena, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will feature picture perfect fall weather with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Definitely spend some time outside on Wednesday if you can!

Nice fall weather will stick around for Thursday and Friday as well as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, and on Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s, and a few locations may even top out in the low 70s on Friday! The wind will also return for these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Cooler and wetter weather returns this weekend as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana and scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area. Rain/snow showers are then likely around the Helena area on Sunday and there are going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana on Sunday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.