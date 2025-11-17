Pleasant November weather this week

We had nice weather today with partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures for mid-November as highs ranged from the mid 40s to the mid 60s.

Tonight, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There may also be patchy fog around later tonight and tomorrow morning along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys.

Nice weather is expected again tomorrow as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. Most locations will also be dry tomorrow, but a few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers are possible, generally in the higher terrain and along the western half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be little to no wind again tomorrow in most areas, but along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There will be a few light rain and snow showers around tomorrow night into Wednesday morning as a disturbance passes through our area, but a lot of locations will continue to remain dry. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Wednesday and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday in central and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There still won’t be much wind on Thursday, but gusty winds will return on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

This weekend will feature pretty nice weather. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Widespread gusty winds are expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A significant pattern change to much cooler and possibly wetter conditions is expected next week. Highs will likely drop down into the 20s and 30s as we approach Thanksgiving, and there will be some chances for snow, especially in the mountains. If you will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you keep a close eye on the weather forecast! We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week on the forecasted changes for next week.