Pleasant Saturday; snow begins to return on Sunday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight, especially after midnight, in portions of central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have pleasant December weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, generally in the mountains in central Montana, as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, there are going to be some scattered areas of snow around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. There are then going to be widespread areas of light to moderate snow around Sunday night and Monday as this storm system passes by our area to the south. Accumulating snow is expected over these two days, with some lower elevation locations potentially picking up at least a half foot of new snow accumulation. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s on Sunday, and the teens on Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Wednesday and Thursday, with the more widespread snow expected on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday. It is also going to be cold all of next week as highs are going to be in the teens and low 20s.