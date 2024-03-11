Pleasant temperatures this week with periods of breezy conditions

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork region and the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains from 9pm Monday until 12pm Tuesday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 4000 feet.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 3pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday. 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, generally in the mountains, and a few isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. The wind will also diminish this evening and then begin to pick back up later on tonight.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow and rain showers around, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 as well as in central Montana, as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Thursday, mainly in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer on Friday than it is going to be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy and a touch cooler on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Sunday and the 60s on Monday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.