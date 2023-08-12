Pleasant temperatures this weekend, but the heat returns next week

We are going to have increasing clouds during the second half of tonight as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, with cloudier skies in the northern part of the state and more sunshine in the southern part of the state. The morning will be mainly dry. A few showers and thunderstorms will then begin to develop along the Hi-Line/along the Canadian border during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then work their way south/southeastward through the central and eastern part of the state as we go through tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as a cold front passes through our area. A good amount of this precipitation will break up as it approaches Helena, so only isolated showers/storms are expected there tomorrow night.

It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. A period of gusty winds (gusts up to 40 mph) is also expected tomorrow evening/tomorrow night when the cold front passes through. The wind is also going to be coming out of the west/northwest ahead of the cold front, and the north behind the cold front. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have fantastic weather on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The wind is also not going to be much of an issue, although it will be breezy in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Wednesday, a cold front is going to pass through our area, so some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible and it will be a bit cloudier as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

It is going to be hot for most of next week as highs on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. A few locations may even top out in the 100s on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday, courtesy of a cold front, as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Also, this wind will be coming out of the west/northwest on Tuesday; the north/northwest on Wednesday; and the west/southwest on Thursday and Friday.