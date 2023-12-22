Pleasant weather again on Friday; changes arrive on Saturday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather once again as we are going to have lots of sunshine and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow (especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night (generally after midnight) and on Saturday (especially during the morning) as a cold front passes through our area. Minimal snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations as most locations will receive a coating or less of snow accumulation, although up to one inch of snow accumulation is possible. In the mountains, one to five inches of snow accumulation is expected. We are also going to have increasing clouds tomorrow night and decreasing PM clouds on Saturday.

Widespread breezy conditions are also expected late tomorrow night and during the day on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be a lot colder on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s, and wind chills are going to be in the 20s.

On Christmas Eve (Sunday), we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s on Christmas Eve and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Christmas Day. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations on Tuesday and the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Some isolated rain and snow showers are then possible on Thursday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.