Pleasant weather again on Wednesday, but some changes arrive for Thursday

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Milk River around the Glasgow area and around the Nashua area for a few more days. Minor flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around before midnight in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible during the afternoon and evening. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Thursday, especially during the morning, as a disturbance quickly passes through our area. Some graupel, sleet, and/or snow may also mix in with this rain in some lower elevation locations, especially locations that are around and west of I-15. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

Nice weather is then going to return to our area for Friday and this weekend. On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Friday and the 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Friday and Saturday. It is then going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.