Pleasant Weather Expected For The Rest of Your Work Week

We did not have the greatest weather over the weekend, but the weather this week is going to be really pleasant, outside of the wind. Talking about the wind, the wind is going to be getting stronger and stronger as we go through the next several days. For tomorrow, it is going to be a little breezy out there as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph are going to be possible at times. Breezy conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times. Friday is then going to be the windiest day over the next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible.

Like I mentioned above, outside of the wind, the weather this week is going to be really pleasant as we are going to have more sunshine around, it is going to be mainly dry, and the temperatures are going to be warming up a lot as well. Tomorrow is easily going to be the sunniest day that we are going to have this week as sunny skies are expected for most of the day, although there will be some clouds around during the afternoon and evening. A mix of sun and clouds is then expected on Wednesday and Thursday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday. There may also be a stray rain shower or two around at times this week, but in general, dry conditions are expected. In terms of temperatures, they are going to be getting warmer and warmer over the next four days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, with a couple locations maybe even getting into the low 80s.

The warm temperatures that we are going to see for the end of the work week are going to be short-lived though as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs on Sunday and Monday are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There are also going to be a few isolated rain showers around on Saturday, and we are going to have a chance of rain showers on Sunday and Monday as a storm system passes through our area. Breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the strongest winds this weekend are expected to be on Saturday.