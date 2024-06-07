Pleasant weather on Friday and Saturday

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with just a couple isolated showers around, generally along the Hi-Line, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to feel very nice outside tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s, with the warmest temperatures around the Helena area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana on Sunday and increasing clouds with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area on Sunday as a stronger disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Sunday night and Monday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, with Monday being the warmer day. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.