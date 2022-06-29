Pleasant weather on Thursday

We are going to have diminishing wind this evening and early tonight, with just a light breeze around during the second half of the night. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and seasonable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, but there are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, mainly in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, generally in central and south-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms on Sunday (especially during the afternoon and evening), and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday (especially during the afternoon and evening) as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have near average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around as this storm system leaves our area. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Wednesday. It is also going to be warm and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.