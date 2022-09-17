Pleasant weather this weekend

An area of light to moderate rain is going to continue to slowly work its way towards the north and east through north-central and northeastern Montana as we go through tonight. Behind this main batch of precipitation, we are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with just a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. Areas of fog may also develop tonight, especially in locations that received a good amount of rainfall today. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. There may also be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, and a chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WSW.

There are then going to be scattered showers around on Tuesday as a cold front passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also possible on Tuesday. It is also going to be A LOT COLDER on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 40s and 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Thursday as the next storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday with some isolated showers around. It is also going to be warmer on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WSW.