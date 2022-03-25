Pleasant weather this weekend, but changes arrive early next week

It is going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and just a little bit of a breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow and Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated rain/snow showers around) as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm-up some this weekend as highs in central Montana are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s tomorrow, and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Some locations may even set a new record high temperature on Sunday. In northeastern Montana, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow, and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front begins to approach our area. Precipitation is then likely Monday night as this cold front works its way through our area. The precipitation Monday night is initially going to be in the form of rain in the lower elevations, but that rain will eventually mix in with and switch-over to all snow as the temperatures drop. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Tuesday with scattered areas of snow around, generally during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area.

The temperatures on Wednesday are going to be warmer than the temperatures on Tuesday are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is then going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.