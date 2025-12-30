Pleasant weather to end 2025 and begin 2026

It was a beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs were in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in a lot of locations. The wind also wasn’t too bad today, although it was gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front and it was a bit breezy in and around Cascade County.

Tonight, it is going to be mostly clear and cool as lows are going to be in the upper teens, 20s, and low to mid 30s, with the warmest temperatures along the Rocky Mountain Front and along Highway 200 in central Montana. It is also going to continue to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph will be possible at times, and it will be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) in and around Cascade County.

Nice weather continues for the final day of 2025 and the first day of 2026 (Thursday) as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and dry and Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry. Along the Hi-Line east of I-15, it will be chilly on these two days with highs in the 20s and 30s. Everywhere else, it will be mild on these two days with highs in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

The ridge will begin to break down some on Friday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. On Friday, there will be some snow/rain along the Divide and isolated rain/snow showers are possible east of the Divide. It is also going to be mild again on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations (20s and 30s along the Hi-Line east of I-15). Mostly cloudy skies are also expected on Friday and it will be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The nice weather continues this weekend east of the Divide. It will be chilly along the Hi-Line east of I-15 on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s, but everywhere else will be mild with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. It will then be mild for almost everyone on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s. Gusty winds are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it will be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 40 mph are possible, especially on Sunday. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some snow/rain along the Divide, isolated PM rain and mountain snow/rain showers around Helena, and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana. Sunday will then be partly cloudy and dry, although some snow will continue to fall along the Divide.

The benign weather pattern sticks around for the beginning of next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. Monday will be a breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Gusty winds will return for a lot of us on Tuesday with 10-30 mph sustained winds and gusts over 40 mph at times. It will also continue to be mild early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and 40s.