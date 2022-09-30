Plenty of rain in store for our Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: We will have mostly overcast weather heading into the afternoon. There will also be moderate rain showers in Southern Montana throughout the day. Rain totals will range between a half inch to an inch of rain in those Southern locations. The wind will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly overcast skies are expected tonight along with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will get down into the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be mostly calm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be cool as we top out only in the mid 50s to mid 60s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with moderate rain showers for Saturday and will see decreasing clouds on Sunday. Rain totals in Southern Montana will range from a half of an inch to an inch of rain. The wind for both days of the weekend will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will be right around average as we head into the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Next Tuesday is shaping up to be another nice day with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s once again. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will also see winds that are mostly calm.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into next Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies once again throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued optimal conditions are expected as we head into Thursday of next week with high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and a wind that is mostly calm.