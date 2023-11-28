Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of November

We are going to have decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be gusty again tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in the Cascade County area as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as some cold air from Canada works its way back into our area. On Wednesday, highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and on Thursday, highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s on most locations. It is also going to be a little bit breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions east of the Divide. It is also going to be a bit breezy and a little warmer on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

An unsettled weather pattern is then expected this weekend and early next week, with a good amount of cloud cover, a good amount of wind, and a chance of precipitation. On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area (especially in the mountains) and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north-central Montana. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.

The wind is also going to be a nuisance this weekend and early next week. On Saturday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. We are then going to have gusty to strong winds around on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday; the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday; and the 40s on Monday.