Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for Election Day

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

It is Election Day and beautiful weather is in the forecast as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in the valleys. Outside of that, you can expect mostly sunny to sunny skies today. It is also going to feel great outside today as highs will be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s and there will be little to no wind.

Lots of sunshine is expected again tomorrow, although there will be patchy fog around during the morning. It will feel nice outside again tomorrow, although it will be a little cooler than today, as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be just a light breeze around tomorrow.

The wind will begin to pick up on Thursday. It will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it will be breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. The cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and isolated rain and snow showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and upper 40s.

It will be very windy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, widespread gusty to strong winds are expected on Friday, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph possible. Skies will be partly cloudy, with some rain and snow in the mountains and isolated rain showers possible in the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Pleasant fall weather is expected for the first full weekend of November. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, while Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Breezy conditions will continue through the weekend, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph possible. It will also be mild this weekend, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis