Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for the final weekend of summer

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for portions of north-central Montana from 12pm Sunday until 9pm Monday and for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm until 9pm Sunday. Critical fire weather conditions are possible due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.

It is not going to be as chilly tonight as it was last night as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a little bit of haze.

It is going to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s tomorrow and the 80s and low 90s on Sunday. There is a good chance that this is going to be the warmest weekend that we are going to have until next year, so make sure you get outside and enjoy it! We are also going to have lots of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday morning. We are then going to have increasing clouds Sunday afternoon/evening. It is also going to be dry this weekend.

On Sunday, we are going to have gusty winds along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

The temperatures are then going to cool down some early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday, and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Widespread gusty winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There is then going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the middle and end of next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the 50s and 60s, and these temperatures are well below average for this time of year. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday, especially from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers are then possible on Friday.

We are also going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday; mostly cloudy skies on Thursday; and partly cloudy skies on Friday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.