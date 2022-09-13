Poor air quality and rain showers will impact our Tuesday.

TODAY: We can expect temperatures to continue to stay warm as we head into tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. We will see increased cloud cover into the afternoon and will see a more widespread chance of rain showers. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will be seeing steady bands of showers moving from West to East across the area with moderate rain totals possible. Mostly overcast skies are forecast throughout the night. Lows for tonight will be in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be light around 5 mph with breezier conditions expected in Eastern Montana.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to trend a few degrees cooler heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies to start with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. There will be isolated non-severe thunderstorms in the area. The winds will be mostly calm.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into Thursday. There will be rain showers for the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be mostly calm around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly overcast conditions along with scattered showers during the morning will be in the forecast to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will remain seasonably average with our highs in the lower to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain around average for our high temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. Additionally, there will be scattered showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The wind for both days of the weekend will be light around 5-10 mph out of the Southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into the start of next week. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers throughout the day. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.